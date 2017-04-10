Ri. Dic. U. Lous.

Monday, April 10, 2017

I can't even. This is so highly unnecessary. I already explained why it would be utterly lame to share a World Cup bid with Mexico... and now we've lumped Canada in, as well.

Well, the 2026 tourney is well set up to be yet another ass-pain for fans (though, admittedly, it would likely be much more irksome for Mexicand, Europeans and Asians than it will be for Americans and Canadians).


Greg Seltzer
1 comment:

dikranovich said...

But you know that with more teams it makes sense. It will be cool to be able to see all the games in say the Pacific Northwest. If your a fan, you'll actually have to travel less.

April 10, 2017 at 8:15 PM

