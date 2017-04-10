I can't even. This is so highly unnecessary. I already explained why it would be utterly lame to share a World Cup bid with Mexico... and now we've lumped Canada in, as well.
Well, the 2026 tourney is well set up to be yet another ass-pain for fans (though, admittedly, it would likely be much more irksome for Mexicand, Europeans and Asians than it will be for Americans and Canadians).
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, April 10, 2017
Ri. Dic. U. Lous.
1 comment:
But you know that with more teams it makes sense. It will be cool to be able to see all the games in say the Pacific Northwest. If your a fan, you'll actually have to travel less.
