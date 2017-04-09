- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, April 9, 2017
That's using your noggin.
Hertha Berlin defender John Anthony Brooks nodded home his second of the term to open the scoring against Augsburg. The tally set the hosts on their way to a sorely needed win, as they had dropped four of five to slip out of the race for a Champions League berth. Today's points lift them back up to fifth place.
