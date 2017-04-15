Okay... no more false alarms. This time, I confirmed with my eyeballs that Borussia Dortmund ace Christian Pulisic has truly, finally, actually notched his 10th assist of the campaign, at long last breaking Sacha Kljestan's record for helpers in a single European campaign. Check it...
Marco Reus Goal HD - Borussia Dortmund 1 - 0... door denysenathan
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, April 15, 2017
Third time's a (historic) charm
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 1:28 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Germany, Videos
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
Brilliant goal.
Post a Comment