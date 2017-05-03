And out comes the abacus!

Today, we shift gears from MLS to the boys playing overseas. It's been a while since I ran some numbers on American exploits in Europe, but I got myself caught in a research loop the other night. I'll have more categories and tabulations on the way soon, but let's start up this round of stats with the simple stuff.
First things first, I've counted how many Americans have appeared in a league match in each of the the major top flights. I ranked them accordingly, and added on a mention of the player who worked the most league games among our countrymen. I doubt you'll be too surprised about any of this...
48 German Bundesliga (Cherundolo, 302)42 English Premier League (Friedel, 450)32 Norwegian Tippeligaen (Diskerud, 140)22 Danish Superliga (Parkhurst, 106)18 Dutch Eredivisie (Stewart, 334)
I should mention that Sweden's Allsvenskan stands just one behind the Eredivisie and has lured far more Americans in recent years, so they could well leapfrog the Dutch before long.
Next up, we have the top 15 Americans in total games played in top flights, all domestic cup competitions that featured a UEFA Cup/Europa League berth as prize for the winner and continental cups. Domestic or European Super Cups were not included.
Fabian Johnson became the 14th American to surpass 200 such games played earlier in the term, while Brad Guzan can make it 15 if he manages two more starts for Boro before returning to MLS.
530 Brad Friedel
487 Tim Howard
360 Earnie Stewart
347 Steve Cherundolo
342 Kasey Keller
279 Carlos Bocanegra
275 Clint Dempsey
275 Oguchi Onyewu
267 Jermaine Jones
248 Michael Bradley
237 Thomas Dooley
220* Fabian Johnson
217 Claudio Reyna
209 Jozy Altidore
198* Brad Guzan
* = active
Today's last category concerns the number of times Americans have won specific titles in European. This charts shows that our boys making their way to Scotland, the Netherlands and Norway have had the best shot at ending up as one sort of champion or another.
6 Scottish Premier League
5 Belgian Jupiler League 5 KNVB Cup
4 English League Cup
4 Eredivisie
4 NM Cup
4 Norwegian Tippeligaen
4 Scottish League Cup
--
I'll be back with some attack categories tomorrow.
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
And out comes the abacus!
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 8:44 AM
2 comments:
Dempsey having more appearances than Jermaine Jones jumps out at me as the shocker on the list.
Thanks for compiling this Greg. I'll be interested in seeing what else ya got!
Yea, we love this stuff. Go into the research black hole!
