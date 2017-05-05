Going Continental

I changed my mind and detoured over to the arena of UEFA tourney stats. I will get to the specialized attack categories on Monday, but for now let's run down everything related to the Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Cup and Cup Winners Cup participants. I did count from qualifying rounds, but did not include the old Intertoto Cup.
All players still active across the pond, and thus capable of adding on to their totals, carry an asterisk.
TOTAL EUROPEAN APPEARANCES
It's worth noting that each and every one of DaMarcus Beasley's European outings was a Champions League match. The only other player on this chart who can say that is young master Pulisic.
47 Jermaine Jones
40 Brad Friedel
39 Tim Howard
37 Oguchi Onyewu
34 Sacha Kljestan
30 Clint Dempsey
24 DaMarcus Beasley
24 Fabian Johnson*
24 Claudio Reyna
23 Jozy Altidore
21 Steve Cherundolo
19 Mix Diskerud*
19 Thomas Dooley
17 Terrence Boyd*
17 Aron Jóhannsson*
13 Ethan Horvath*
13 Christian Pulisic*
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE APPEARANCES
Nobody will be challenging Jones' lead here anytime soon, but Pulisic could certainly get there by his 23rd birthday. If anything, this list demonstrates that we need more Americans on clubs near the top of their leagues.
35 Jermaine Jones
24 DaMarcus Beasley
20 Sacha Kljestan
12 Tim Howard
12 Fabian Johnson*
12 Claudio Reyna
10 Christian Pulisic*
7 John O'Brien
7 Tony Sanneh
6 Maurice Edu
6 Frankie Hejduk
6 Oguchi Onyewu
6 Michael Parkhurst
5 Jovan Kirovski
4 Bryan Gerzicich
4 Robbie Russell
GOALS IN UEFA TOURNEY PLAY
Surprise, surprise! I betcha you didn't see this one coming. What a pity our leader here could not stay healthy at RB Leipzig. Bedoya, Bocanegra, Bradley, Gerzicich and Johnsen each scored their pair with fewer than 10 European games.
8 Terrence Boyd*
7 Clint Dempsey
6 DaMarcus Beasley
4 Jozy Altidore
4 Jermaine Jones
4 Sacha Kljestan
2 Alejandro Bedoya
2 Carlos Bocanegra
2 Michael Bradley
2 Mix Diskerud*
2 Maurice Edu
2 Bryan Gerzicich
2 Aron Jóhannsson
2 Björn Maars Johnsen
2 Fabian Johnson*
2 Oguchi Onyewu
ASSISTS IN UEFA TOURNEY PLAY
I included everyone with at least two helpers on their ledger. It's pretty sad this list is so short.
10 Sacha Kljestan
5 Jermaine Jones
4 Clint Dempsey
4 Fabian Johnson*
3 Christian Pulisic*
2 DaMarcus Beasley
2 Terrence Boyd*
2 Nermin Crnkić*
GK SHUTOUTS IN UEFA TOURNEY PLAY
Another short list - as you can tell, every clean sheet posted by an American keeper in Europe is listed.
15 Tim Howard
12 Brad Friedel
3 Kasey Keller
3 Ethan Horvath*
1 Brad Guzan
1 Troy Perkins
TOTAL WIN PARTICIPATIONS IN EUROPE
Of course, the most important thing in UEFA tourney play is piling up victories. Impressively, both Friedel and Onyewu took part in continental wins with four different clubs.
23 Tim Howard
18 Brad Friedel
17 Jermaine Jones
16 Clint Dempsey
16 Sacha Kljestan
12 DaMarcus Beasley
12 Claudio Reyna
11 Jozy Altidore
11 Steve Cherundolo
10 Oguchi Onyewu
9 Fabian Johnson*
7 Aron Jóhannsson*
7 Christian Pulisic*
6 Thomas Dooley
6 Ethan Horvath*
5 Terrence Boyd*
5 Josh Gatt
5 Mix Diskerud*
5 John O'Brien
5 Jonathan Spector
- Greg Seltzer
Friday, May 5, 2017
Going Continental
