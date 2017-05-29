Happy Campers

On Sunday, Bruce Arena called 27 players to prepare for the USMNT's upcoming friendly with Venezuela and the key pair of World Cup qualifiers (against Honduras and at Mexico) that will follow. There weren't any major surprises and there shouldn't be many complaints... but I have a couple.
First of all, I remain baffled at how Eric Lichaj can continually excluded. He only keeps getting better (now Nottingham Forest Player of the Year, no less) and can shine in both wingback slots (or even as a midfielder). At this point, it's more than a little strange to me. And sure, Timmy Chandler plays at a higher level, but he's rarely showed well in Red, White & Blue, and he's struggled a bit in recent weeks.
The second thought doesn't quite rise to the level of a beef. Still, I wonder why all the lines have extra staffing except the forward stable. If Bobby Wood isn't going to start the qualifiers (and considering his form and fitness, I am assuming that will be the case), it seems like he and Jordan Morris (who's also been struggling with the two F's, but looked better on Saturday) are redundant bench options. Couldn't we have also called in C.J. Sapong or Dom Dwyer to provide another element up front? Would have been nice, methinks.
Finally, with Ethan Horvath around as the third keeper, I'm not really sure what good it does to tear Nick Rimando away from his terribly shorthanded club side right now. Real Salt Lake will have two harsh away games by the time the Nats kick their first ball against Venezuela.
Anyhooo, here is your group for next week:
G - Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)
D - DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Matt Besler (Sporting KC), John Brooks (Hertha Berlin), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Tim Ream (Fulham), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle), Graham Zusi (Sporting KC)
M - Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Paul Arriola (Tijuana), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Fabian Johnson (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)
F - Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Bobby Wood (Hamburg)
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, May 29, 2017
1 comment:
4 strikers, 1 battling injury and fitness issues and another currently in a major slump scoring less than a goal every 500 minutes. Seems like you should have 1 or 2 others in camp just in case
