On The Offensive

As promised, now we'll start getting into some attack rankings for Americans who are playing/have played in Europe. Today, we shall keep it simple by updating the all-time goals and assists charts for our boys who've worked overseas. Tomorrow, we'll go into some more specialized categories.
All the players below had their stats counted for: all European top division play, select second flights (England, Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands, Portugal), any domestic cups that offer a European berth to the winner and all UEFA cup competitions. I've also listed some active leaders to give you an idea of how far the guys still playing in Europe from reaching the top charts. The active fellas already in the top 15 are marked with an asterisk.
GOALS
I last updated this list a few years ago, and as you'd expect there have been some changes. Jozy Altidore has been surpassed by former AZ teammate Aron Jóhannsson. Meanwhile, several younger bucks have charged up the ranking, knocking none other than Claudio Reyna (27), DaMarcus Beasley, Conor Casey (each on 26), Sacha Kljestan, Oguchi Onyewu (each on 25) and Jermaine Jones (24) out of the top 15. Meanwhile, Fabian Johnson is likely one solid season from breaking into this chart.
115 Earnie Stewart
72 Clint Dempsey
63 Aron Jóhannsson*
62 Jozy Altidore
53 Roy Wegerle
48 Brian McBride
42 Thomas Dooley
41 Terrence Boyd*
37 Björn Maars Johnsen*
37 Andrew Wooten*
34 Alejandro Bedoya
33 César Romero*
32 Michael Bradley
32 Joe-Max Moore
32 Bobby Wood*
Other active players:
25 Fabian Johnson
19 Nermin Crnkić
19 Mix Diskerud
18 Matthew Taylor
15 Daniel Williams
14 Conor O'Brien
12 Aaron Schoenfeld
12 Brian Span
7 Christian Pulisic
ASSISTS
Since the last update of this chart, a new #1 has stormed to the top, and one of his Bundesliga rivals has breached the top 12. Also: Jozy Altidore made it to the top five before heading home from Sunderland, while both Alejandro Bedoya and Sacha Kljestan nudged past Bobby Convey to make the top 10.
46 Fabian Johnson*
40 Eddie Lewis
33 Earnie Stewart
31 Charles Kazlauskas
29 Clint Dempsey
29 Jozy Altidore
25 Jermaine Jones
22 DaMarcus Beasley
22 Alejandro Bedoya
22 Steve Cherundolo
21 Sacha Kljestan
20 Bobby Convey
19 Timothy Chandler*17 Michael Bradley
17 Mix Diskerud*
17 Claudio Reyna
Other active players:
16 Aron Jóhannsson
14 Nermin Crnkić
13 Eric Lichaj
12 Brian Span
12 Bobby Wood
12 Andrew Wooten
11 Terrence Boyd
10 Björn Maars Johnsen
10 Christian Pulisic
9 Conor O'Brien
9 Tim Ream
9 Rubio Rubin
9 Matthew Taylor
7 Geoff Cameron
7 Daniel Williams
7 DeAndre Yedlin
- Greg Seltzer
Thursday, May 4, 2017
On The Offensive
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 10:27 AM
