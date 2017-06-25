I added an asterisk to the title, because of course the USMNT boss can make up to six changes after the group stage. So actually, here is your team for the first three games of the Gold Cup, when all of these guys will fight to make the knockout squad that will battle to bring the crown home.
So... the netminders are the same exact ones I wished for, I have no problem with the defense stable (even if I would have really liked to see Jonathan Spector included) and the midfield crew is only missing Darlington Nagbe from my picks. As for the attackers, I have no earthly idea how Gyasi Zardes (who hasn't scored a goal in 10 months) gets picked over C.J. Sapong. I have mad respect for the Galaxy man, but c'mon.
G - Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Bill Hamid (D.C. United), Sean Johnson (New York City FC)
D - Matt Besler (Sporting KC), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Justin Morrow (Toronto FC), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), Graham Zusi (Sporting KC)
M - Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Joe Corona (Tijuana), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution)
A - Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Paul Arriola (Tijuana), Dom Dwyer (Sporting KC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Kenny Saief (Gent), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, June 25, 2017
Arena makes his Gold Cup picks*
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 4:20 PM
Labels: by Greg Seltzer, CONCACAF, Gold Cup, USMNT
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment