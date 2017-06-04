Golden Boys

I'm sure you have all seen Da Bruce's provisional squad for the CONCACAF Gold Cup and I don't have a great deal to say about it, but there are a few surprises worth noting.
The mian pleasant surprise is the inclusion of Kenny Saief. And he's apparently now filed a FIFA switch, so I added him to the Americans Abroad scoring charts on the right to give an idea of his season over in Belgium. After a bit of a middling regular season, he hit three times in six games during the championship playoff hex to help the Buffaloes grab third place.
I'm also happy to see: Justin Morrow, Jonathan Spector, C.J. Sapong, Kelyn Rowe and, of course, Christian Roldan. As you know, I've been asking for that name to be called for a while now.
The major gripe I have is the exclusion of Ike Opara - not sure what else he has to do to get a call. although I'd suppose Sporting KC fans might let it slide with two of their other back liners in the list. It also would have been nice to see some recognition for: Brandon Vincent, Lee Nguyen and Andrew Farrell.
Who might I have left off to make room a few of those guys? Matt Polster (the guy's played only 289 minutes this term), Gyasi Zardes (who's clearly not himself yet after a long injury layoff) and Wil Trapp (who's been cold as often as hot this season).
G - Joe Bendik (Orlando City), Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas), Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Bill Hamid (D.C. United), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids), Sean Johnson (New York City FC)
D - Matt Besler (Sporting KC), Steve Birnbaum (D.C. United), Greg Garza (Atlanta United), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Justin Morrow (Toronto FC), Matt Polster (Chicago Fire), Jonathan Spector (Orlando City), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), Graham Zusi (Sporting KC)
M - Paul Arriola (Tijuana), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Joe Corona (Tijuana), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Tommy McNamara (New York City FC), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution), Kenny Saief (Gent), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)
F - Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders), Dom Dwyer (Sporting KC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), C.J. Sapong (Philadelphia Union), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes)
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, June 4, 2017
I'm assuming Zimmerman would have been on the roster if he was not out for 4-6 weeks
I definitely thought Opara should have been there.
