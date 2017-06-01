Thursday, June 1, 2017

Your US U-20 Line-up v. New Zealand

We have a couple of changes as the Baby Nats get set to battle for a place in the Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals. I will be back later with the (hopefully happy) player ratings.









- Greg Seltzer
