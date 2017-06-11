Your USMNT Line-Up v Mexico

⌚️ It's that time!— U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) June 11, 2017
Your #USMNT starting XI for #USAvMEX. #Get3More pic.twitter.com/MRtrTPinxB
- Greg Seltzer
6 comments:
4-3-3 cameron in the 6?
Well he did say he might change 7 players out, and so he did. I figured he was just trying to play some mind games on Mex. It will be interesting how he uses his subs. I figure Alt and Demps might have some fire in their bellies by not starting.
It's funny how unsurprising this surprising lineup is. A lot of experience, a lot of Azteca/mexico experience, a lot of defensive cover and guys who are ready for the 3 man back line. I agree with everything Lalas said, but I'll just say right now, I won't be surprised if Arena pushed some right buttons here.
Micheal Bradley is only playing cause his dad is the coach. Can I get an amen
Amazing whay bradley can do when he's not literally the only midfielder.
"it's funny how unsurprising this surprising lineup is."
Especially since we used it in the second half against Venezuela. A far cry from JK emerging from his sweat lodge with a new peyote fueled vision.
