Sunday, June 11, 2017

Your USMNT Line-Up v Mexico

I really did not expect to see quite so much turnover. And I'm not sure what formation this group will take up (3-6-1??). Oh, and I can't stand these new line-up reveal GIFs they are suddenly using. 







- Greg Seltzer
Dany Tzvi said...

4-3-3 cameron in the 6?

June 11, 2017 at 7:38 PM
downintexas said...

Well he did say he might change 7 players out, and so he did. I figured he was just trying to play some mind games on Mex. It will be interesting how he uses his subs. I figure Alt and Demps might have some fire in their bellies by not starting.

June 11, 2017 at 7:59 PM
DaMa said...

It's funny how unsurprising this surprising lineup is. A lot of experience, a lot of Azteca/mexico experience, a lot of defensive cover and guys who are ready for the 3 man back line. I agree with everything Lalas said, but I'll just say right now, I won't be surprised if Arena pushed some right buttons here.

June 11, 2017 at 8:32 PM
downintexas said...

Micheal Bradley is only playing cause his dad is the coach. Can I get an amen

June 11, 2017 at 10:07 PM
Dany Tzvi said...

Amazing whay bradley can do when he's not literally the only midfielder.

June 12, 2017 at 12:14 AM
Tony M said...

"it's funny how unsurprising this surprising lineup is."

Especially since we used it in the second half against Venezuela. A far cry from JK emerging from his sweat lodge with a new peyote fueled vision.

June 12, 2017 at 11:10 AM

