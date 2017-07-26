A coupla things

First of all, I'm nearly well again and that means a fresh edition of the Clipboard will begin on Thursday. More pertinently, here's a pair of good reads for everyone waiting for the Gold Cup final...
#1 - In the wake of the big Dom Dwyer trade, our old NSC all-star Will Parchman explains how the growth of MLS has created a selling problem when it comes to transfers to Europe.
#2 - You know I love this one - The Football Times hops in the time machine to detail Johan Cruijff's oft-misunderstood American adventure.
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
