Arena makes his knockouts swaps

So Bruce Arena took advantage of all six roster changes allowed ahead of the quarterfinals.
In: Tim Howard, Jesse Gonzalez, Michael Bradley, Darlington Nagbe, Jozy Altidore, Clint Dempsey
Out: Brad Guzan, Sean Johnson, Alejandro Bedoya, Cristian Roldan, Kelyn Rowe, Dom Dwyer
There were a few surprises, and they were all in the out group. For starters, I expected a few of the Liga MX guys to head back to their clubs with that season set to start. MY main shock, however, was seeing Rowe released from duty. I'm sure there's a reason for it, but at this moment it's one I can't understand. Here's what remains to chase the Gold Cup crown:
G - Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas), Bill Hamid (D.C. United), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids)
D - Matt Besler (Sporting KC), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Justin Morrow (Toronto FC), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), Graham Zusi (Sporting KC)
M - Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Paul Arriola (Club Tijuana), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Joe Corona (Tijuana), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)
F - Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)
And here is what I'd like to see line up against a quarterfinal foe one could assume will be Honduras (I can guess the gripes already)...
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, July 16, 2017
