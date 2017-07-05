Living For The City

I've got another MLS stat count for ya, and this one was both exhausting and exhaustive. So what I did was go through every goal ever scored in regular season play (up to and including last night) to determine the highest-scoring American cities.
Typically, it was as simple as counting by birthplace in a metro area. In a few instances, I included guys who moved to an adopted hometown from a foreign country at a tender age, but they then had to develop as a true product of the area.
Of course, not all metro areas are created equal, some cover more area and population than others. But I tried to be reasonable - for instance, Clint Dempsey was born not too terribly far from Houston, but it was just too far to consider him a product of that city. And some may bristle that L.A. and San Fran got double metro areas to count from, but I had to consider how the cities function and make a decision.
I may go on to do one for postseason goals. But without further ceremony, your top 20 (I called the top four prior to the count) and all those who were included in their respective town's calculation...
#1 - LA/Anaheim 986
(Donovan 145 Razov 114 Gordon 53 Pontius 43 Larentowicz 38 Wynalda 34 Zardes 32 Victorine 32 Kljestan 29 Balboa 24 Gomez 24 Baicher 21 Conrad 20 Lozzano 17 Corrales 16 Rogers 15 Vagenas 14 Gil 11 Harvey 10 Kelly 10 Ramirez 10 Villafana 9 Bornstein 9 Brose 9 Caligiuri 9 Califf 9 Delgado 9 Franklin 8 Thorrington 8 DiGiamarino 7 Pena 6 Roldan 6 Franchino 5 Anibaba 5 Lapper 5 Bocanegra 5 Keller 5 Villarreal 5 Dunseth 5 Paladini 5 Birnbaum 5 Thompson 5 Bowen 4 McBean 4 Kooiman 3 Perez 3 Marquez 3 Myers 3 Jordan 2 Romney 2 Glad 2 Taylor 2 Steres 2 Orozco 2 Jamieson 2 Morales 2 Wahl 1 Nakazawa 1 Shak 1 Stewart 1 Whitfield 1 Enfield 1 Novak 1 Wilson 1 Watson 1)
#2 - St. Louis 504
(Twellman 101 Ralston 76 Davis 57 Bruin 55 Klein 49 Noonan 42 Jewsbury 28 Rhine 23 Trittschuh 18 McKeon 13 Kamler 12 Sorber 9 Santel 6 Schuler 5 Heinemann 4 Barklage 2 Grossman 2 Ream 1 DiRaimondo 1)
#3 - New York 342
(Buddle 100 Wolyniec 33 Mullan 29 Marino 25 Rooney 20 LaBrocca 18 Grella 16 McNamara 13 Armas 12 Petke 12 Kotschau 10 Williams 8 Maessner 8 Cila 8 Semioli 7 Tinsley 4 Muyl 4 Anderson 4 Picault 4 Wallace 2 Wingert 1 Bedoya 1 Unger 1 Caccavale 1 Parker 1)
#4 - Atlanta 235
(Wolff 80 Mathis 61 Clark 35 West 18 Martino 13 Cronin 8 Zimmerman 6 Creavalle 5 Brettschneider 3 Duvall 2 Moore 1 Caskey 1 Vaughn 1 Kinney 1)
#5 - Seattle 195
(Henderson 51 Neagle 38 Rowe 27 Morris 14 Weaver 13 Farrell 11 Medved 7 Sawatzky 6 John 6 Russell 5 Kingsley 4 Henderson 4 Gjertsen 2 Webber 2 Yedlin 1 Holocher 1 McLoughlin 1 Okoli 1 Kovar 1)
#6 - Washington D.C. 187
(Lassiter 88 Sapong 44 Cristman 13 Carroll 9 Okoh 8 Denton 5 Goodson 5 Banner 3 Barclay 3 Russell 2 Cooks 2 Alston 1 White 1 Stertzer 1 Onyewu 1 Hayes 1)
#7 - Dallas/Ft. Worth 185
(Nguyen 46 Moor 26 Prampin 17 Powers 14 Burciaga 14 Deering 13 Gonzalez 12 Acosta 8 Jeffrey 5 Ulloa 4 Akpan 4 Doyle 4 Woolard 3 Broome 3 Freeman 2 Luna 2 Watson 2 Garcia 1 Woodberry 1 Jumper 1 Top 1 Garza 1 Vide 1)
#8 - Chicago 175
(McBride 80 Magee 70 Shipp 14 Robinson 3 Stephens 3 Kirk 1 Spector 1 Calistri 1 Plotkin 1 Remick 1)
#9 - Detroit 165
(Jones 70 Meram 32 Maisonneuve 23 Lalas 16 Saad 8 Zavagnin 8 Alashe 5 Bedell 2 Holody 1)
#10 - Oakland 162
(Wondo 129 Carr 14 Doyle 11 Wiedeman 4 Pearce 2 Nash 1 Lima 1)
#11 - Baltimore 158
(Cooper 75 Washington 52 Quaranta 27 Peay 2 Allnutt 1 Wheeler 1)
#12 - San Diego 153
(Barrett 58 Kirovski 30 Lewis 12 Hejduk 12 Avila 9 Soares 6 Farfan 4 Duhaney 4 Guy 4 Bowers 3 George 3 Zizzo 3 Carrasco 2 Da Luz 1 Vazquez 1 Garvey 1)
#13 - Philadelphia 113
(Gaven 51 Convey 13 Albright 11 Vermes 11 Curtis 9 Curtin 5 King 3 Gargan 3 Parke 2 Rosenberry 2 Finley 2 Curtin 1)
#14 - San Francisco/San Jose 110
(Bravo 52 Dayak 9 Lletget 8 Gray 7 Hill 7 Ibsen 6 Okugo 5 White 4 Beitashour 3 Uderitz 2 Roner 2 Roberts 2 Martin 1 Woodring 1 Joya 1)
#15 (tie) - Denver 109
(Casey 71 Lisi 7 Dunivant 7 Pitchkolan 5 Warner 4 Trembly 4 Kemp 3 Hart 2 Brovsky 2 Tribett 2 Keel 1 Ashton 1)
#15 (tie) - Omaha 109
(Kreis 108 Kallman 1)
#17 - Newark 96
(Altidore 44 Harkes 16 Villegas 15 Walsh 10 Ramos 8 Allen 1 Lade 1 Miazga 1)
#18 - Phoenix 95
(Findley 40 Evans 24 DeLeon 13 McDonald 7 Cascio 4 Whitfield 3 Gavin 3 Lennon 1)
#19 - Houston 65
(Alvarez 31 Baba 24 Burling 5 Gardner 3 Phelan 2)
#20 - Dayton 64
(Rolfe 64)
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, July 5, 2017
