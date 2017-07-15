I meant to get this up yesterday and it slipped my mind. Somehow, I've managed to get a summer cold, so I spent most of the day in bed. In any event, Maccabi Tel Aviv's Aaron Schoenfeld scored in a Europa League qualifier for the second straight week, this time in a leg one rally win over guests KR Reykavik. Let's see how many he can pile up before the rest of the Americans playing abroad get off the mark.
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, July 15, 2017
Off to a headstart
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 2:04 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Europa League, Israel, Videos
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment