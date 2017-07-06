And the honor of the first goal scored by one of our boys in the traditional fall-to-spring European leagues is (drumroll, please!)..... Aaron Schienfeld of Maccabi Tel Aviv. His first career goal in UEFA cup competition gave the visitors a 3-0 aggregate lead on their way to a 3-0 second leg victory and the Europa League second qualifying round.
- Greg Seltzer
Thursday, July 6, 2017
Opening Act
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 4:27 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Europa League, Israel, Videos
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment