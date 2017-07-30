Our ol' friend Mix Diskerud led IFK Göteborg back from an early deficit to score a 4-1 rout of visiting Norrköping on Sunday. He set up the equalizer, and then buried the go-ahead goal for his third of the season.
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, July 30, 2017
Rally Mix
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 1:56 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Sweden, Videos
2 comments:
Good to see the lad playing again
What a relief. I can start pushing for him to be back with the USMNt on my favorite blogs. In a few months. When he does this more often.
P.s. You heard it here first. Sigh.
