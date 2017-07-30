Sunday, July 30, 2017

Rally Mix

Our ol' friend Mix Diskerud led IFK Göteborg back from an early deficit to score a 4-1 rout of visiting Norrköping on Sunday. He set up the equalizer, and then buried the go-ahead goal for his third of the season.





- Greg Seltzer
dwc414141 said...

Good to see the lad playing again

July 30, 2017 at 4:23 PM
UnitedDemon said...

What a relief. I can start pushing for him to be back with the USMNt on my favorite blogs. In a few months. When he does this more often.

P.s. You heard it here first. Sigh.

July 30, 2017 at 9:48 PM

