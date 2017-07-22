Your USMNT Line-Up v Costa Rica

The finish line is within reach. Meet the #USA starting XI for our #GoldCup2017 Semifinal vs. #CRC!— U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) July 23, 2017
Lineup notes: https://t.co/HHWBP07KV1 pic.twitter.com/QA3uaibJyG
Serving up gonzo helpings of Soccer, Football, Fútbol, Fußball, Futebol, Fodbold, Voetbal, Futtobōru, כדורגל, Calcio, Bola Sepak, كرة القدم, Nogomet & Piłka Nożna... all baked fresh daily
The more I see Nagbe at this level, the more I think FabJo will be playing left back for now on, and I am okay with that.
Will be an interesting question to see if Arena can make the adjustment that Holden and Donovan have been talking about. I love how Morris looked early, but with Costa Rica deeply bunkered Morris can't use his speed and doesn't contribute much in close quarters. Obviously Dempsey is going to come on for him at some point, but it'll be interesting to see in what base formation.
Much fewer awful moments from the defense though the Kansas City duo had a few split between them. Still much better. We'll see how half two goes but this may be the end of Hedges's bid for a world cup spot. There are a lot of up and coming young options.
In other news that Altidore guy looks like he may lift weights.
