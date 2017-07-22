Saturday, July 22, 2017

Your USMNT Line-Up v Costa Rica

First off, please forgive my silence that past week or so - been battling a lovely case of acute tonsillitis and trying to avoid surgery. Now to tonight's man event a ka the "ish gets real" semifinal match against a nearly-full strength Ticos side. We have a few back line changes and a couple on the flanks. This one looks like a proper 4-3-3, but we'll see.  








- Greg Seltzer
DaMa said...

The more I see Nagbe at this level, the more I think FabJo will be playing left back for now on, and I am okay with that.

Will be an interesting question to see if Arena can make the adjustment that Holden and Donovan have been talking about. I love how Morris looked early, but with Costa Rica deeply bunkered Morris can't use his speed and doesn't contribute much in close quarters. Obviously Dempsey is going to come on for him at some point, but it'll be interesting to see in what base formation.

Much fewer awful moments from the defense though the Kansas City duo had a few split between them. Still much better. We'll see how half two goes but this may be the end of Hedges's bid for a world cup spot. There are a lot of up and coming young options.

July 22, 2017 at 11:07 PM
DaMa said...

In other news that Altidore guy looks like he may lift weights.

July 22, 2017 at 11:45 PM

