Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Your USMNT LIne-Up v El Salvador

Considering the way our man Deuce likes to drop deep for the ball and run off Jozy Altidore, I suppose we're back in a 4-2-3-1 (and that goes even if it's intended to be the empty bucket). You'll hear no gripes with the XI from me. Tonight, I think we'll finally get the comfy win we've all been waiting on.





- Greg Seltzer
3 comments:

Kirk Diggler said...

Zardes? C'mon Arena. Yeah he played decent against Martinique. But he's bang average and barely an International at this point..

July 19, 2017 at 9:24 PM
Kirk Diggler said...

Weren't you the guy calling for more Lichaj? Or was that Matt Doyle? Either way....

More Lichaj!

July 19, 2017 at 10:04 PM
DaMa said...

In fairness, a lot of people (myself included) were calling for Lichaj. The entire back line was pretty bad. Sometimes worse than that. I think the biggest loser was Hedges. He was supposed to be the guy to be able to organize the backline in the absence of Cameron and it was not in any way organized.

July 20, 2017 at 5:26 AM

