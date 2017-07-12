Your USMNT Line-Up v Martinique

Catch ya later at MLSS for Player Ratings. First place or bust!
That time again! Introducing our starting XI for #USAvMTQ at #GoldCup2017.— U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) July 13, 2017
Lineup notes: https://t.co/tRu5wI63Mq pic.twitter.com/4TsE06Wy2p
- Greg Seltzer
Well, if there is any game that has a chance to get Zardes back on track, this will be it. Do we think Morris needs a good game to keep himself in the world cup mix? If he performs poorly, he probably doesn't play in the 3rd group match and then newcomers join the team making it even less likely. If that happens, then I imagine he's not making the top 4 for the qualifiers and that's about that.
Well, a lot can happen in a year. And I don't think this is the ideal match-up for him, as Martinique should back into their end and have us running half-court. Morris may actually be more valuable against top teams that look to possess the ball more.
