Your USMNT Line-Up v Martinique

As promised by Da Bruce, we have seven field player changes, most of which I'm cool with. Christian Roldan gets his debut and Justin Morrow his first cap in four-and-a-half years, while Eric Lichaj gets his first USMNT start in over six years (how that's possible, I'll never understand). And it looks like we'll switch to the empty bucket, which kinda bums me out, but oh well.

- Greg Seltzer
DaMa said...

Well, if there is any game that has a chance to get Zardes back on track, this will be it. Do we think Morris needs a good game to keep himself in the world cup mix? If he performs poorly, he probably doesn't play in the 3rd group match and then newcomers join the team making it even less likely. If that happens, then I imagine he's not making the top 4 for the qualifiers and that's about that.

July 12, 2017 at 8:46 PM
Greg Seltzer said...

Well, a lot can happen in a year. And I don't think this is the ideal match-up for him, as Martinique should back into their end and have us running half-court. Morris may actually be more valuable against top teams that look to possess the ball more.

July 12, 2017 at 8:55 PM

