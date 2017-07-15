Your USMNT Line-Up v Nicaragua

🔒 in for #USAvNCA! Introducing our starting XI for our #GoldCup2017 group stage finale.— U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) July 15, 2017
Lineup notes: https://t.co/rL3hXo53y4 pic.twitter.com/slb6778zLQ
- Greg Seltzer
3 comments:
We will need a convincing win to take the group
Well. Getting a completely random lucky bounce (or two) for the goal is nice cause we really needed it but that was ugly.
No real surprise given that we know Bedoya is useless as an attacking midfielder and Corona is too slow to be an attacking midfielder. Meaning our only attacking creativity is coming from Dom Dwyer working super hardsies and Rowe playing slightly out of position (at this level) on the wing.
This is the point where I have to register an Arena complaint. If we have 6 new people joining the team the only guy who really should have been "rested" for this match was Acosta. That means this lineup represents, other than guys who hadn't played yet like Miazga, Arena's view of his best choice for securing a 3-0 win.
I think even more alarming that how bad Zusi is at 1v1 defending is how much he turns the ball over at this level. Particularly in his own half. Not new facts. So it's on Arena that he is out there again.
Meh.
Most interesting question for me is whether Miazga shows enough here to be ahead of Hedges now. I know everyone likes Hedges's experience and vocal backline-ness, but Miazga had a much better match.
I get the feeling Agudelo and Morris may have closed the gap on, if not passed, Dwyer. Dwyer didn't get much in the way of service from the Corono, Bedoya, Pontius triumverate-of-bleh but Morris and Agudelo definitely changed the game from Corona-Dwyer. I'd believe it if Bruce likes Dwyer's workrate but I think Juan is underrated there since he got his second chance.
