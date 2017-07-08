Your USMNT Line-Up v Panama

UPDATE: Actually, Acosta is in there, and the 4-2-3-1 seems to be back. For some reason, MLSS had Morrow in the XI instead of the FC Dallas man, and the team in a 5-4-1. Oops!
But here we are anyway. Enjoy the contest, catch you all after the final whistle with US player ratings over at MLSS.
And so it begins! Introducing your #USMNT starting XI for our #GoldCup2017 opener vs. Panama.— U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) July 8, 2017
Lineup notes: https://t.co/sW4HHMO8dm pic.twitter.com/ZcFuP2SOLD
- Greg Seltzer
Wow that was a surprising number of guys who looked awful following a pretty optimistic Ghana match. Why is Graham Zusi starting for us at RB? Does he have photos?
Well, you know who I think should be an obvious #2 at that position.
Yep.
What Arena does with some of the people who were bad, particularly the right side, is a big test of the gold cup in my view. Does he stick with his first choices who played poorly (looking specifically at Bedoya, Zusi and Besler, though obviously more than just those 3 weren't good enough)? He has to be able to see how bad of a defender Zusi is at this level doesn't he?
Biggest surprise for me was how bad McCarty was.
(in looking for optimism i will pretend that this was just Arena giving the starts to guys who he felt like deserved first looks and now he will have an open competition everywhere but in goal... and I guess Dwyer)
