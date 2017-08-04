You may not realize this, but Sandhausen forward Andrew Wooten has a very good chance of finishing this season as the 101-year-old club's all-time top scorer.On Friday night, he capitalized on some high pressure to net his first of the term as a lone goal winner. It was also his 33rd in a Sandhausen shirt, putting him just six shy of the club record.
Andrew Wooten Goal HD - Sandhausen 1 - 0... by sportsplay
- Greg Seltzer
Friday, August 4, 2017
Andrew the Bounty Hunter
