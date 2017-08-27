In a few days, the USMNT boys will get back to the business of qualifying for their eighth straight World Cup. They can likely move to the brink of clinching their spot with a pair of wins against Costa Rica and at Honduras (where they finished the hex job in 2009, mind you).
Here are the guys Bruce Arena has selected to grab those six points. I'll have a few thoughts on the squad over at MLSS shortly.
G - Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)
D - DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Matt Besler (Sporting KC), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Tim Ream (Fulham), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), Graham Zusi (Sporting KC)
M - Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Fabian Johnson (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)
F - Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Bobby Wood (Hamburg)
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, August 27, 2017
Arena calls 26 to WCQ camp
