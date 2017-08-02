Back End Bookends

Sorry for the Clipboard delay, been rather busy the past few days and I keep dozing off early at night (early for me, anyway). To make up for it, today we'll do the double at the wingback slots, each of which features a far-and-away clear starter in my book. First to the right side...
DeAndre Yedlin
Eric Lichaj
Timothy Chandler
Break glass in case of emergency only: Brad Evans
It seems like forever since we've seen Yedlin in action, but the next time we do he'll be back in the Prem facing old club Tottenham. Lichaj could have tightened the race for the starting job at Gold Cup, but a couple of bad errors have left him still well back in second on this depth chart. The mention of Chandler's name in this context will always draw gripes (some legit, some loony, and some even from me), but he remains a solid Bundesliga starter with speed, strength and a nasty cross. Geoff Cameron can, of course, always be culled over from the middle mid-tournament if absolutely necessary.
The time to sneak a look at Matt Polster was at Gold Cup, so his World Cup 2018 ship has surely sailed and that's a shame. Instead we got yet more Zusi, a right back move that teaches us nothing and offers only moderate success. Frankly, I'd rather he remain in the right wing discussion.
Now we'll break on through to the other side...
Jorge Villafaña
Justin Morrow
Gregory Garza
Break glass in case of emergency only: DaMarcus Beasley
Yes, I know. It's certainly not the deepest, most thrilling or experienced lot we'll talk about, but at some point ya just need to let them work on it. With less than a year until World Cup prep camp opens, that time has long since arrived. These guys needs all the reps they can get, stat.
Villafaña still has a couple of things to work on, but no one is even close to him from where I'm standing and he should only get better. So far, Morrow has played it rather safe, which I suppose isn't the worst thing in the world for a green back-up to do. Garza has guts and skills, but I worry about his athleticism.
I understand that people will look at these charts and holler for a 3-5-2. And I'll admit that I'm closer to advocating that set than I've ever been. But I'm not there yet, and I'd advise letting all these guys continue to acquire seasoning before we blow up the four-man back line on relatively short notice.
- Greg Seltzer
