We've had a handful of American light the lamp in domestic cup play this week, but most stateside observers may look past that to the (thigh?) injury suffered by Wolfsburg debutant John Anthony Brooks in their DfB-Pokal victory today.
While we get our fingers crossed on that note, let's go to the video on those goals. Bobby Wood opened his season account with a late consolation strike from the spot in Hamburg's loss today, but that clip has yet to surface. So we'll start with Timothy Chandler's opener/winner for 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt from yesterday...
Next, we'll rewind to Wednesday, when Gboly Ariyibi fired the lone goal decider in MK Dons' EFL Cup win over the team with possibly the most garishly hideous uniforms of all-time (goal play starts at about 1:12).
Finally,on the same night in the same competition, Duane Holmes helped Scunthorpe reach spot kicks against Notts County with his first of the campaign (goal play begins around the 0:56 mark), and then buried the winning penalty for good measure.
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, August 13, 2017
Cup Life
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 1:08 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, England, Germany, Videos
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment