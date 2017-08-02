Tijuana's Paul Arriola opened his Apertura campaign account with a Copa MX winner on Tuesday night. This is one terrific running header, folks.
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, August 2, 2017
Flying Xolo
2 comments:
Arriola is a puzzle to me.
I don't know if he's the most dynamic back up winger we have in the X-factor category (Pulisic obviously is the best we got).
He's a tenacious defender, and gets crosses in, but the quality isn't there yet.
Honestly, I'm really hoping Rowe being sent home early doesn't mean that Bruce isn't giving him any more looks. I thought, with his gold cup, he deserved to stick around.
I mean, Rowe has even spent some time at fullback for NE.
Anyway, if Arriola starts killing it with the stats in Mexico, all power to him.
But yeah, great header.
Oh yeah, and I LOVE when US attacking players get cheers from a Mexican crowd. Real nice.
