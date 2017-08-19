It's fair to say that Christian Pulisic is off to a potent start to the new term. After hitting in the German Super Cup, he's now netted Borussia Dortmund's first goal of the Bundesliga season. Me thinks a monster breakout campaign is underway.
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, August 19, 2017
He's at it again.
