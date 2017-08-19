Saturday, August 19, 2017

He's at it again.

It's fair to say that Christian Pulisic is off to a potent start to the new term. After hitting in the German Super Cup, he's now netted Borussia Dortmund's first goal of the Bundesliga season. Me thinks a monster breakout campaign is underway.


Christian Pulisic GOAL HD - Wolfsburg 0-1... door meteoalex1







- Greg Seltzer
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)