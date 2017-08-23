- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Lynden Be Heroic
On Tuesday night, Lynden Gooch put the exclamation point on his Man of the Match display with his first pro goal. firing the 80h minute winner in Sunderland's 2-1 Carabao Cup (yep, they've re-branded the English League Cup again) victory at Carlisle United. He also set up their first and buzzed throughout the contest. Let's hope they've wised up and won't bury him on the bench all year.
