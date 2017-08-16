the news just got worse for John Anthony Brooks, Wolfsburg, the USMNT and anyone who knows what a torn thigh tendon feels like. Sweet Moses, that sounds extraordinarily painful.
So, yeah, he will definitely miss the last four World Cup qualifiers. Big fat blerg.
Is it Besler time? Does Gonzo slide over to the left? Will we finally see Opara? Does this increase the likelihood that Arena returns to a three-man back line? All of the above?
Stay tuned...
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, August 16, 2017
