- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, August 22, 2017
The 22-Man Show
Seeing as how Christian Pulisic was named Man of the Matchday by the official Bundesliga website after notching a goal and an assist on the league's opening weekend, it seemed only fitting to pass along his individual highlight reel for Borussia Dortmund's win over Wolfsburg.
- Greg Seltzer
- Greg Seltzer
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 11:44 AM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Germany, Videos
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment