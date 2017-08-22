Tuesday, August 22, 2017

The 22-Man Show

Seeing as how Christian Pulisic was named Man of the Matchday by the official Bundesliga website after notching a goal and an assist on the league's opening weekend, it seemed only fitting to pass along his individual highlight reel for Borussia Dortmund's win over Wolfsburg.





- Greg Seltzer
