The Playmakers

Now, we move into the attack. Sorting out the three positions along the set-up line was very tricky, and I went back and forth on some important issues here. Let's begin with the guy who plays behind/off the striker, as that's the big decision in the make-up of our offense. And the big reveal.
Clint Dempsey
Sacha Kljestan
Benny Feilhaber
So now you have the answer to the question "Is it time for Deuce to become the super-sub?"
That time will come soon, and perhaps even before we get to Russia - but I say it's not here yet. Yes, it played out well that way at Gold Cup. As we all know, that level of competition is not where the true answer will be told. If we're talking about the optimum line-up against the mightiest of foes, Dempsey still belongs in it. In the end, the deciding factor was how well he plays alongside a certain Borussia Dortmund phenom. Separating them is simply not in our best interest at this time, and not just because that weakens the wing position.
Though Feilhaber has the better history against top level international opposition, Kljestan has now moved ahead of him in my book. Of course, we all know he's really third at this post, but that other guy is needed on the wing when Dempsey plays. Right wing, to be specific...
Christian Pulisic
Paul Arriola
Graham Zusi
Kept hanging around by his work rate: Gyasi Zardes
Really, Pulisic could rank as the starter at any of these three positions. I mainly chose to put him on the right based on where others operate best. For balance, I feel this team requires a playmaker out wide when Dempsey starts. Pulisic is that man, and playing him here allows for crosses with his preferred foot. It also pairs his meager defensive work with the other-worldly recovery speed of Yedlin.
Arriola narrowly edges out Zusi because of his energy, but (as much as some may hate it) the Sporting KC veteran still offers decent value for his serves into the box and defensive abilities tracking back. Zardes offers some of the latter and plenty of pressure valve play, though obviously his final third impact can be quite underwhelming.
And on the left...
Fabian Johnson
Jordan Morris
Kelyn Rowe
Bears watching once he's fit: Kenny Saief
Let's be honest: FabJo's output for club and country has often been disappointing since last summer's Copa América. Nevertheless, his two-way skills and unnerving movement keeps him in this line-up. For how long? We will see what happens this fall, both during the hex's stretch run and at 'Gladbach. That said, I imagine that he can be a much better flank partner for Villafaña than he's shown to date.
Morris has also had some struggles this year, but he's a real through ball target/defense stretching option. If he ever starts using his left foot, Johnson may be forced to look over his shoulder. Rowe was gone too soon from Gold Cup, but we all saw that he can create quality chances with limited touches. The guy certainly knows the way toward goal. Though in a different way, like Morris, he is capable of annoying the crap out of a tiring defense as a fresh legs sub.
Tomorrow, we'll cap this latest edition of the Clipboard with my (less surprising) #9 depth chart.
- Greg Seltzer
Thursday, August 10, 2017
