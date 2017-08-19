After coming on in the 53rd minute to make his Sandhausen debut, Schalke loan item Haji Wright needed just 26 minutes to bag his first pro goal. I am waiting for the clip to surface, shouldn't be too terribly long, I think.
UPDATE: Ka-blam. The home side made this rather easy for the youngster, and he obliged.
Haji Wright Goal HD - Dynamo Dresden 0 - 3... door taftadarka2016
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, August 19, 2017
The Wright stuff
