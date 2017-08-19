Saturday, August 19, 2017

The Wright stuff

After coming on in the 53rd minute to make his Sandhausen debut, Schalke loan item  Haji Wright needed just 26 minutes to bag his first pro goal. I am waiting for the clip to surface, shouldn't be too terribly long, I think.

UPDATE: Ka-blam. The home side made this rather easy for the youngster, and he obliged.


Haji Wright Goal HD - Dynamo Dresden 0 - 3... door taftadarka2016




- Greg Seltzer
