We close this edition of the Clipboard with the cobra's head. And I remain baffled at how anyone could prefer a different starter.
Jozy Altidore
Bobby Wood
C.J. Sapong
In the frame: Juan Agudelo, Dom Dwyer
Please find PT... somewhere: Aron Jóhannsson
Due to his all-around game, Altidore remains the main man up front. Wood is a terrific bench piece/understudy, and I look forward to his continued growth in the Bundesliga this season.
Sapong nudges ahead of Agudelo for the third slot because of his muscular hold-up play, improved passing game and consistent form. More than any other position, one must respect a hot hand and the confidence they carry. Dwyer provides depth at this point.
As for Jóhannsson, it can be easy to forget how technically skilled he is. And because he's hardly played for 22 months, it's as easy to forget that he has notched three goals and a helper in his seven Bundesliga starts. I'm hoping he can either find his way back into the Werder Bremen line-up or get rescued by a decent club.
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, August 12, 2017
