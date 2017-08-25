Sorry I'm a bit tardy getting this up, but Baby Driver finally made it to Russia and we had to go see it. Anyhoo, don't look now, but Hamburg are topping the Bundesliga table and it was none other than Bobby Wood who fired the winner to put them there. This strike gives him two in three competitive matches on the young campaign.
- Greg Seltzer
Friday, August 25, 2017
Wood lifts 10-man HSV
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 6:30 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Germany, Videos
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment