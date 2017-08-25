Friday, August 25, 2017

Wood lifts 10-man HSV

Sorry I'm a bit tardy getting this up, but Baby Driver finally made it to Russia and we had to go see it. Anyhoo, don't look now, but Hamburg are topping the Bundesliga table and it was none other than Bobby Wood who fired the winner to put them there. This strike gives him two in three competitive matches on the young campaign.







- Greg Seltzer
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)