Despite another brain-numbing performance, we'll celebrate Bobby Wood joining the "hero strike" club by finally outing the mystery USMNT player. Sooo, until Jordan Morris hit a pair of Gold Cup winners in the waning moments back in July, the only Nat to have scored two goals in the 75th minute or later to changed a major competitive result for the better was... drumroll, please... Graham Zusi.
He actually pulled the feat in consecutive games, but one was an equalizer, so J-Mo stands as the only guy with two late goals that magically turned a draw into a victory. Counting every World Cup and its qualifiers, Gold Cups, Confederations Cups and Copa Américas, Wood makes it 27 players in USMNT history with one hero strike to their credit. The others are:
Marcelo Balboa, DaMarcus Beasley, Jonathan Bornstein, Michael Bradley, John Anthony Brooks, Brian Ching, Kenny Cooper, Clint Dempsey, Landon Donovan, Brad Evans, Frankie Hejduk, Stuart Holden, Aron Jóhannsson, Eddie Johnson, Cobi Jones, Cle Kooiman, Clint Mathis, Joe-Max Moore, Bruce Murray, John O'Brien, Oguchi Onyewu, Mark Peterson, Preki, Tab Ramos, Brek Shea and Al Zerhusen.
- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
And the trivia answer is...
3 comments:
Sorry, but DMB has achieved this feat also
Yeah, which is why he is listed.
I mean, he has done it twice.
