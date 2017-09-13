I was hoping a better clip would surface overnight, but no luck. So here ya go...
Nice one CCV! pic.twitter.com/wNt4Pd37z1— Claire Wright (@Claire_W82) September 12, 2017
- Greg Seltzer
Serving up gonzo helpings of Soccer, Football, Fútbol, Fußball, Futebol, Fodbold, Voetbal, Futtobōru, כדורגל, Calcio, Bola Sepak, كرة القدم, Nogomet & Piłka Nożna... all baked fresh daily
Nice one CCV! pic.twitter.com/wNt4Pd37z1— Claire Wright (@Claire_W82) September 12, 2017
5 comments:
Ugh. can't wait three years for our CB options!!!!
No more Omar Gonzalez being tall and slow! No more Cameron suddenly playing like he's forgotten how to be Cameron sometimes!!!! No more having to argue with cynical soccer trolls that Miazga is better than Ream!!!
After the last two games, I'm more than willing to start Miazga and Besler together, with Cameron at RB and Johnson at left back, because at least that's something I can support without some idiot saying I don't know what I'm talking about, let me tell you why Chandler is the greatest USMNT fullback ever!!!!
Seriously, in a few years, we will have quality defenders, at least CB's. CAn't friggin WAIT.
BTW, I once predicted that Fellaini would be a bigger signing for Man U than Ozil was for Arsenal.
I'm no sooth sayer, I've been wrong about a lot of things. Namely, on this blog, Michael Bradley having the right to play in the US in the year leading up to a friggin WC.
But guess who came on for a barely injured Pogba, and started the Champions League off for Manchester United, Romelu Lukaku, and (of all people) Jose Mourinho?
The fuzzy haired Belgian from Everton.
I think they have poor David Moyes, the misogynist to thank for that.
In case someone (dik, looking at you) wants to say I'm wrong.
Reasonable adults, feel free to not be dik.
ALSO, I don't think you hear it enough, Greg, but I really appreciate you keeping this blog up and running, especially with highlights. It's especially great for someone who isn't able to catch every single young American highlight ever, and I get to come here and get excited.
Keep up the good fight, sir George, even if you never get rid of freaking dik, who is not always wrong, but is never, ever nice.
I've been coming to this site for several years and echo United's thought. Keep up the great work, Greg!
Post a Comment