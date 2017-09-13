Wednesday, September 13, 2017

Please excuse my recent absence, as watching the last two USMNT performances was like a double-punch to the soul-gut. But I am rallying my fervor and will get back to some USMNT stats soon enough. For now, let's shout hoo-rah for Cameron Carter-Vickers, who scored the first half winner on his Sheffield United loan debut.

I was hoping a better clip would surface overnight, but no luck. So here ya go...






UnitedDemon said...

Ugh. can't wait three years for our CB options!!!!

No more Omar Gonzalez being tall and slow! No more Cameron suddenly playing like he's forgotten how to be Cameron sometimes!!!! No more having to argue with cynical soccer trolls that Miazga is better than Ream!!!

After the last two games, I'm more than willing to start Miazga and Besler together, with Cameron at RB and Johnson at left back, because at least that's something I can support without some idiot saying I don't know what I'm talking about, let me tell you why Chandler is the greatest USMNT fullback ever!!!!

Seriously, in a few years, we will have quality defenders, at least CB's. CAn't friggin WAIT.

September 13, 2017 at 6:23 AM
UnitedDemon said...

BTW, I once predicted that Fellaini would be a bigger signing for Man U than Ozil was for Arsenal.

I'm no sooth sayer, I've been wrong about a lot of things. Namely, on this blog, Michael Bradley having the right to play in the US in the year leading up to a friggin WC.

But guess who came on for a barely injured Pogba, and started the Champions League off for Manchester United, Romelu Lukaku, and (of all people) Jose Mourinho?

The fuzzy haired Belgian from Everton.

I think they have poor David Moyes, the misogynist to thank for that.

September 13, 2017 at 7:23 AM
UnitedDemon said...

In case someone (dik, looking at you) wants to say I'm wrong.

Reasonable adults, feel free to not be dik.

September 13, 2017 at 7:24 AM
UnitedDemon said...

ALSO, I don't think you hear it enough, Greg, but I really appreciate you keeping this blog up and running, especially with highlights. It's especially great for someone who isn't able to catch every single young American highlight ever, and I get to come here and get excited.

Keep up the good fight, sir George, even if you never get rid of freaking dik, who is not always wrong, but is never, ever nice.

September 13, 2017 at 9:32 AM
Zac Harris said...

I've been coming to this site for several years and echo United's thought. Keep up the great work, Greg!

September 13, 2017 at 11:12 AM

