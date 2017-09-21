Thursday, September 21, 2017

KC's Cups Runneth Over

In case you missed it, Sporting KC raised the US Open Cup for the fourth time (and third time in the last six years) with a prototypical 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night. You can catch my player ratings for both teams over at MLSS shortly. For now, dig the scenes.






- Greg Seltzer
