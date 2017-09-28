One To Crow On

You may have heard that, in conjunction with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Portland recently signed a five-year-old cancer battler named Derrick Tellez to a one-day contract just so he could fulfill his dream of being a Timbers first-teamer. He took part in a training session, was around the club during their weekend victory and was even voted Man of the Match by the fans after the game.
Here's a brief look at his time with the club that could put a smile on the Grinch's face...
Once a Timber, Always a Timber.💚💛 Derrick Tellez, our #100.— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) September 25, 2017
This is what it looks like when a wish becomes reality.✨ #WelcomeDerrick #RCTID pic.twitter.com/HYfaXzeTpH
- Greg Seltzer
