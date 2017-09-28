Thursday, September 28, 2017

One To Crow On

Some days, it can just plain be hard to find some happy news. This is not one of those days, my friends.

You may have heard that, in conjunction with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Portland recently signed a five-year-old cancer battler named Derrick Tellez to a one-day contract just so he could fulfill his dream of being a Timbers first-teamer. He took part in a training session, was around the club during their weekend victory and was even voted Man of the Match by the fans after the game.

Here's a brief look at his time with the club that could put a smile on the Grinch's face...






- Greg Seltzer
