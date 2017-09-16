The Big Five

After enjoying the wild 3-3 draw between Atlanta and Orlando City in front of an MLS-record crowd, I grabbed a quick breath and then turned my attention toward the top USMNT 'keepers of all-time. In tallying up career total wins and clean sheets in competitive matches for our backstops throughout history, it became quite obvious that any sort of abacus count would come down to five guys.
In fact, that would be the five guys that have started an overwhelming majority of our big tilts since the '80's. No other US netminder could even knock on the door of double digits in either of these categories.
COMPETITIVE WINS
Keller 42
Howard 39*
Friedel 18
Guzan 16*
Meola 16
COMPETITIVE SHUTOUTS
Keller 36
Howard 29*
Friedel 14
Meola 14
Guzan 12*
* = active
--
Tomorrow, we'll get into USMNT penalty stats, for both the takers and the 'keepers.
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, September 16, 2017
2 comments:
Interesting.
Honestly, I'm biased, because I love DC United like a feverish whatever, but Bill Hamid is super human at GK. The pure shot stopping ability and consistency are staggering. The way he just treats ever save with a shake of the head and total focus on what comes next...
I don't think I'll ever be as impressed with a goalie again.
He should be on this list by the time the next two cycles are done. He deserves the gloves more than anyone I've ever known.
Interesting. When my son asks me who the greatest US keeper was I always say Keller - but I usually say it's more a personal preference and my memory of the game against Brazil. Apparently I have better statistical backing than I thought.
Post a Comment