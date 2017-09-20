- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Three Different, But Equally Elegant Touches
That about tells the story of Christian Pulisic's third goal of the campaign, which acted as the late capper in Borussia Dortmund's 3-0 win at Hamburg. Short touch, aggressive space-attacking touch, finish off the post. Bing bang boom.
- Greg Seltzer
- Greg Seltzer
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 4:42 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Germany, Videos
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment