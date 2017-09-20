Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Three Different, But Equally Elegant Touches

That about tells the story of Christian Pulisic's third goal of the campaign, which acted as the late capper in Borussia Dortmund's 3-0 win at Hamburg. Short touch, aggressive space-attacking touch, finish off the post. Bing bang boom.






- Greg Seltzer
