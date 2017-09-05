Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Your Line-Up v Honduras

Looks like we're going back to the 4-2-3-1... at least I hope so.




By the way, I was so dismayed by Friday's performance that I held off putting the answer to my "hero strike" trivia question. Just didn't feel like it. That will finally go up after the final whistle tonight, so feel free to hazard your guesses until then.






- Greg Seltzer
Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,

1 comment:

dikranovich said...

DMB, sure has lost his speed the last couple years. He does make up a little with the smarts though. Anyone that can score a late game winner against a gus hiddink coached team is still the man though. We are gonna get that third spot, and US soccer still can't figure out which city to host teams in. I mean Panama in Orlando??? People, USA fans better show up for this game. I was in the rose bowl back in 02 when USA started their World Cup run by winning the gold cup. And beating South Korea along the way with a late, late goal from DMB

September 5, 2017 at 8:29 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)