A Fresh Clipboard: #1

So we're starting anew, with a head start on the next World Cup cycle. On this edition, there will not be the typical ordinal rankings. If there is a clear starter, I will separate that player above the pack - but there is no clear top dog in the goalkeeping stable.
So I will simply list all the candidates currently worth an audition process, and those I'm backing for a November call will be marked with an asterisk. Obviously, some guys will be passed over this time because they'll presumably be busy with the MLS playoffs.
Alex Bono
Jesse Gonzalez
*Bill Hamid
*Ethan Horvath
Brad Guzan
Tim Melia
Sean Johnson
Hamid (who I'd like to see head overseas now that he's available for free) and Horvath are the obvious choices to battle for the start against Portugal. By the way, I'm not entirely averse to calling in Howard next month, provided he's only there as a mentor figure. Of course, I am ready for the program to move on from the 38-year-old, who showed his decline in Couva.
I am not, however, prepared to shove Guzan completely aside - but he has to earn his shots like everyone else. For the time being, I will consider Johnson to be another main contender on level footing with the aforementioned trio.
Gonzalez has a ton of potential, but his form has suffered in recent months as if the FC Dallas slide is contagious. Come January, it would be nice to have Bono and Melia in camp for looks, but each does carry question marks for me.
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, October 18, 2017
