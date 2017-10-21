A Fresh Clipboard; #3

So far, I've kinda wanted plenty of candidates moving forward. I certainly will in the midfield and attack positions. In central defense, however, I'd rather keep the stable lean to promote contiuity.
*Geoff Cameron
*Justen Glad
*Matt Miazga
Erik Palmer-Brown
To be frank, I am extremely tempted to move Cameron back to the #6 slot. I very well may if Miazga or one of the youngsters can step up quickly. I'm very eager to see Glad get a look, and I don't anticipate Real Salt Lake staying involved in the playoffs for long even if they do pull off a Sunday miracle to make it.
There are a few other young options worth tracking in MLS, but we can check back in the likes of Ford, Long and Zimmerman next season.
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, October 21, 2017
