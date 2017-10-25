A Fresh Clipboard: #5

Soooo yeah, the skittish Fire are already making me look bad in my first time out on the MLS Playoff limb in years. Back to the relative comfort of the Clipboard, shall we?
*Danilo Acosta
Gregory Garza
*Jorge Villafaña
Brandon Vincent
Worth watching next season: Marco Farfan
For the first time in a long while (ever?), we actually have several candidates for the left back slot looking forward.
After a quality start to his USMNT career, Villafana has regressed to middling in recent games. That's enough to throw this competition open. Garza relative experience on the other contenders will probably get him first crack at the job, but don't sleep on Vincent. He may well be the guy to grab it eventually. All three of those guys should be able to provide enjoyable service to the attackers, and all three will need to prove (or is it improve?) their defensive mettle on a consistent basis.
If Garza or Vincent becomes free from playoff duty soon enough, one should take Acosta's place in Portugal next month. The Real Salt Lake youngster really belongs on the watch list for next season, but could benefit if the other two remain busy at the day jobs. Farfan, the youngest of them all, was mightily impressive in Portland before being derailed by injuries. Let's all hope that is not a regular glitch for him, because he could actually become the best player on this list when properly seasoned.
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
