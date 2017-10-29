A Fresh Clipboard: #8

So yeah, we're not going in numerical order this time. We're just going to advance up the field like a good build to the two-way midfielders, who are forming quite the crowd...
*Kellyn Acosta
Tyler Adams
Marky Delgado
Cristian Roldan
*Weston McKennie
Worth monitoring next season: Ian Harkes, Sebastian Lletget, Wil Trapp, Jackson Yueill
Sweet heavens, give him some PT: Emerson Hyndman
Many folks have opined over the last couple of years that this spot is for Acosta's taking. Don't get me wrong, I like his game plenty (and love his free kicks), but can't help but feel that Adams is the one they'll all be chasing soon. He's our Energizer Bunny, with plenty of tricks in his bag - and he won't turn 19 until February.
Delgado and Roldan fill similar roles on excellent clubs, even if the latter is more of a mobile presence. They're great glue guys, and young enough to add layers to their play. Of course, McKennie has tons of buzz and three solid Bundesliga starts to his ledger. He probably needs to fill out physically to catch up with the four guys mentioned above, but he's also under 20.
I could have easily put Lletget on the wing, but this may actually be his best spot. We'll see how he's used and how he looks when he returns from injury, but I'll assume he will have a place somewhere when he is back to his old self. Really, Trapp needs to round out his game to compete either here (more offensive impact needed) or at the #6 slot (more defensive impact required). He's such a safe passer, I actually hope he can become more stern off the ball and slide back to the gate.
Harkes, Hyndman and Yueill each could conceivably move to the #10 chart at some point, but we shall see. The MLS duo had some rather encouraging outings this season, and we've already had a taste of Hyndman's skills (in both the USMNT and Rangers shirts).
I actually could have also included Nagbe here, but opted to put him elsewhere for now. Suffice it to say there will be some movement out of this station (if not also into it) over the next 4+ years.
- Greg Seltzer
