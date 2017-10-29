After taking a dazzling 0-fer in the knockout round, I'm dusted off and ready to climb back out on that limb to call the MLS conference semifinal sets.
SEATTLE over VANCOUVER
Because the champs are in a selection crisis, I expect Vancouver to make them sweat by taking the BC Place opener. However, I'm also banking that Seattle will be closer to full strength for the return at CenturyLink, where they can pull it out of the fire.
TORONTO FC over the RED BULLS
Break out the brooms, it's time for a sweep. New York's back line ain't ready for this jelly.
PORTLAND over HOUSTON
Now that the Timbers have shored things up at the back, I simply don;t see a way forward for Houston, who are missing two important defenders. Portland have never won a game at BBVA Compass Stadium, but it says here they'll scratch out an away draw and Valeri & Co. will blow this thing open at home.
NYCFC over COLUMBUS
This is the toughest pick of the bunch. Because Chanot remains out for the Bronx bombers, I initially went for Columbus... but then I remembered that their defense is mere putty in Villa's hands and his team are probably still steaming from last year's unceremonious playoff ouster. This should be a helluva tie, with plenty of goals, saves and all-around excitement. I'm guessing NYCFC will need to take this duel in extras of game two.
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, October 29, 2017
Alright, let's try this again
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 5:13 PM
Labels: by Greg Seltzer, MLS, MLS Cup
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment