Arena calls 26 for do-or-die mission

There are a few happy return to the fold and a coupla surprises as the USMNT prepares for their most important matches of the cycle. I'm delighted to see Benny Feilhaber (or even just one of the three big American playmakers in MLS) added to the selection; it's better to have one around and not need than... you get the idea.
I am not quite sure how Juan Agudelo earned a call (or why he was listed as a midfielder by the official US Soccer release). The guy has not managed a goal since July, or even so much as a single shot attempt in four of his last nine Revs starts, so I suppose he'll be along to add to a wing corps that's missing FabJo and J-Mo. Frankly, I'd rather push Graham Zusi back up the flank for these games.
But oh well, here we are...
G - Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)
D - DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Matt Besler (Sporting KC), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Michael Orozco (Tijuana), Tim Ream (Fulham), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United), Graham Zusi (Sporting KC)
M - Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting KC), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers)
A - Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy) Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Bobby Wood (Hamburg)
Sunday, October 1, 2017
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 10:28 AM
