I'm still working on my World Cup qualifying post-mortem. To be honest, I spent most of last week in a serious funk and the weekend was busy. I should have it up by tomorrow, but for now let's all take heart in the US Under-17's own World Cup run, which is now to the quarters thanks to a surprising 5-0 rout of previously hot Paraguay paced by a Timothy Weah hat trick.
He became the first men's national team player to score three goals in a World Cup knockout game, and now our boys are in the elite eight for the first time since 2005. Next up: the winner of tomorrow's England-Japan game.
Monday, October 16, 2017
If There's A Will, There's A Weah
Weah had two really nice finishes and a tap in. I think he has grown a few inches and added quite a bit of muscle since Qualifying.
This game was Carleton's best game I've ever seen. I've seen him play quite a bit too. He did it all for once. He even was semi-effective on defense and took quite a few cheap shots with a smile. His finish was well taken, and his passing and movement just killed Paraguay.
Sargent is getting a lot of attention from opposing defenses. This is the first time, for 90 minutes, the USA worked around that, through Carleton, and Weah and punished an opponent. Akinola has a Zardes level of touch, but he was in good spots early, which opened the Paraguay defense. His pass was on the money (one of 20). Where he is in 10 years is a complete wild card.
Durkin and Sands are very good players. Both can play CB and DM, they are both great with the ball at their feet. Durkin is a great last ditch defender and Sands has been dominant in aerial battles.
Japan or England will be a great test.
