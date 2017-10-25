My Knockout Round Picks

We will get back to the Clipboard at halftime of this MLS Playoff opener, but first I'll take out the crystal ball to make my call on all the first round match-ups.
CHICAGO 3 RED BULLS 1
The Fire have a lot of guys getting their first taste of the playoffs, and I think they'll be excited by that. The visitors can be mistake-prone at the back away from home, and it will cost them on this night. Accam being back to full fitness could be the key for Chicago.
VANCOUVER 1 SAN JOSE 2
One might be swayed by the home-away trends for this one, but the Goonies have the momentum and played well enough at BC Place to gain an important result just 10 days ago. It says here they'll do it again.
ATLANTA 3 COLUMBUS 2
This should be the wild one of the knockout round. In the end, the Crew's desire to have the ball will be their undoing against Almiron and his ruthless transition mates.
HOUSTON O SPORTING KC 1
I can see Sporting forcing the Dynamo to break them down in possession, and that's not their bag, baby. The best defense in the league will get the job done and Feilhaber will make the one play they need for a goal.
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
